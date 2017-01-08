Kelly Osbourne details dad Ozzy’s grisly drink and drugs overdose in new tell-all

Share

The former Fashion Police co-host shares harrowing family drama in her upcoming book.

Kelly Osbourne found herself embroiled in a family medical nightmare when her father Ozzy overdosed shortly after her mother had a seizure.

The 32-year-old Project Runway Junior television hostess writes of her parents' brush with death in her forthcoming book There Is No F**king Secret, noting patriarch Ozzy tried to end his life by drinking and swallowing prescription pills following his wife Sharon's cancer diagnosis in 2002.

Kelly reveals in the title she rushed to seek the Black Sabbath rocker's aid after she discovered her mom Sharon had a seizure while battling the disease.

“Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka," she writes in the book of Ozzy's reaction to learning they all needed to rush to the hospital to save Sharon's life.

Moments later, a harrowing scene took place in the ambulance ride Kelly, her father and mother took to the emergency room.

"He (Ozzy) leaned over to put his hand out to see if mom was breathing," Kelly recalls. "Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth . . . The EMTs (emergency medical technicians) tried to pull him off, and Dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit. They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police.”

But Kelly saved the day after begging paramedics not to call the cops on her inebriated dad. Her pleas led to the EMTs agreeing to continue transporting him in Sharon's ambulance, but part of the agreement meant his daughter had to keep him restrained by zip-tying his hands to a bar in the vehicle.

When the trio arrived to the hospital, both Sharon and Ozzy were rushed into treatment, but Ozzy was shipped off to a separate ward from his wife to receive medical care for overdose and alcohol poisoning.

Kelly writes about several significant life events, including dating, drugs, addiction, family drama and more in There Is No F**king Secret, which is released on 25 April (17).

