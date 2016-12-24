Kelly Osbourne wants flower girl role at parents' vow renewal

Share

The rocker briefly split from Sharon after he was revealed to have cheated.

Kelly Osbourne has offered up her services as a flower girl for her parents Ozzy and Sharon as they plan to renew their vows in 2017.

The couple's 34-year marriage was rocked earlier this year (16) when it was revealed veteran rocker Ozzy had cheated on Sharon with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

The Black Sabbath frontman underwent therapy for sex addiction after news of his infidelity broke and the pair worked through its issues.

Earlier this month (Dec16), Sharon revealed the longtime partners were planning to start 2017 with a clean slate, after Ozzy asked her to say "I do" once again.

"Ozzy has asked me to renew our wedding vows and I'd like to," Sharon recently told Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "I'm happy and to be honest that's all I want for Christmas this year."

Sharon and Ozzy first tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, on 4 July, 1982, and when they walk down the aisle again in 2017, their daughter Kelly plans to be firmly involved.

"I definitely want to be a flower girl and do like, an impromptu dance routine down the aisle," she told Wonderwall, before insisting, "It's not about me. It's about them.

"They love each other so much. It's almost sickening. And if they make out in public one more time, I think I'm going to throw up!"

However, Kelly, 32, insists she is glad her parents were able to work things out.

"It's really nice to watch," she explained. "Everyone goes through hard times, but they're the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realize how special my family is."

It won't be the first time Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will have renewed their vows - they did the same in 2003.

