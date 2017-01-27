Kelly Rohrbach is the new face of Lipsy London's swimwear collection

Share

Baywatch star is fronting British brand Lipsy London's latest beach campaigns.

Actress and model Kelly Rohrbach has been unveiled as the face of Lipsy London's new swimwear collection.

The stunning blonde, who will appear in this summer's Baywatch movie, took to Instagram to announce the new venture.

"@lipsylondon thanks for a perfect beach day! More to come!..." she wrote while showing off one of the British company's new swimsuits.

Lipsy London is best known for its party dresses, offering both short styles and floor sweeping designs. Kardashian sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have previously designed and modeled for the brand, first launching a line in 2013. And 12 months ago, American songstress Ariana Grande took over modelling duties. British popstar Pixie Lott has also previously collaborated with the high street retailer, as have a host of British TV stars, including actress Michelle Keegan.

Blonde beauty Kelly's schedule is jam-packed at the moment. In Baywatch she takes on Pamela Anderson's role as lifeguard C.J. Parker in the big screen reboot of the TV classic, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. In the movie, the 27-year-old will spend most of her time on screen in a swimsuit, but she doesn't mind showing off some skin.

"That doesn't intimidate me at all," she told British GQ in August. "I don't feel any shyness. In the summer I'm always walking around in a bathing suit and I never wear shoes. I'm very 'one love', so that doesn't bother me. I think that's the California girl in me."

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger previously admitted she was also keen to take on the C.J. Parker role in the upcoming feature, but missed out to Kelly.

"I probably shouldn't say this but I started this year working out every day, motivated to get my butt in shape because I was determined I was gonna be the new Baywatch girl," she told Glamour magazine. "I was hell-bent, I'm an ocean angel, I love it."

