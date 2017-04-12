Kelly Rowland: 'I couldn't wait to have sex after giving birth'

Share

Keeping the romance alive in her marriage is a priority for the pop star.

Singer Kelly Rowland was eager to get "rocking again" in the bedroom shortly after giving birth.

The former Destiny's Child star welcomed son Titan, her first child with music manager husband Tim Witherspoon, in November, 2014, and waiting over a month to have sex again as she healed from the labour was not an easy task for the stunning pop star.

"That six-week period (after childbirth) feels like forever, and as a gentleman - (Tim's) very gentle, he wanted to give me a little more space," the 36-year-old recalls to ET Online.

"I'm like, 'No, (I don't want to wait). Let's go!'" she laughs. "I'm a woman and I have physical needs."

Kelly reveals she also helped to keep the romance alive between herself and Tim by drafting out a couple's time plan with him before the baby was born.

"I think that it has to be a conscious thing that you want to do," she says of the romantic schedule the pair outlined while she was pregnant. "Before the baby comes, just have a list of things that you want to promise each other. Whether it's, 'You do this on Fridays', or, 'We have date nights on this day...' 'Let's make sure we can do vacation, just me and you'."

Their plans were thrown upside down, however, when the Motivation singer became a mom - Kelly suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth and part of the reason she wrote her new guidebook, called Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), is to help women find their "juju" again after becoming first-time parents.

"For me, (writing this book) was to comfort new moms and let them know that they're not the only ones going through it," she shares. "I think as a new mom you have this thing where you feel like you have to figure everything out for yourself. I would say, ask for help if you need it. When I say help I mean, like, people around you. Like, 'Can you watch the baby for, like, 10 minutes? I just need to take a shower'."

