Kelly Rowland invests in lash subscription service

Kelly Rowland was talking at the fifth annual Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles.

Kelly Rowland got involved with a lash subscription service thanks to her make-up artist.

The Destiny’s Child star always makes an impact on the red carpet, and it was no different on Sunday (13Aug17) at the second day of the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles.

Wearing a black and white one shoulder dress with her braided hair piled high on her head, Kelly completed her make-up look with a pair of Elora Lane false lashes.

"Actually my make-up artist, Sheika Daley, wanted to do lash subscription service. And I was like, 'I don't know, let's give it a try.' So I'm one of the investors, a main investor for Elora Lane," Kelly explained to ET. "It's really, really cool.

"I have Elora Lane lashes on right now."

Kelly wasn’t the only famous face at the weekend’s beauty event, model Chrissy Teigen was also there with her husband John Legend.

The event, which aims to challenge traditional beauty standards and redefine what beauty means, is now in its fifth year, and Kelly opened up about what the festival means to her.

"It's all different beauty brands that are here, from big ones to up and coming ones, which is really exciting to watch,” she shared. “It's like kids as young as like, 12 and 16 and 18, and so many different age backgrounds that are starting their businesses. So it's really exciting to be here and watch women starting their movement."

The 36-year-old also spoke on the panel during the fifth annual Beautycon Festival.

Other stars to show their support included Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Olympian Simone Biles.

