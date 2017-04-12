Kelly Rowland planning second boob job after next baby

Share

The R&B star called in a therapist friend to help her deal with her emotions after welcoming her son Titan.

Singer Kelly Rowland is planning a second boob job when she becomes a mom again because they looked like "flapjacks" after baby boy Titan was born.

The former Destiny's Child star went under the knife in 2007 to boost her small bust, but after breastfeeding her son, who was born in November, 2014, her once-perfect, cosmetically-enhanced chest looked more than a little worse for wear.

Kelly opens up about the changes her body went through after giving birth in her new parenting guide, Whoa, Baby!, in which she shares everything she wishes someone had told her about when she was preparing for motherhood.

"All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll!" the 36-year-old writes in the book. "In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying 'horrified') by the transformation of the boobs.

"My nipples were HUGE - we are talking the size of Frisbees - and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing. My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could've swung them over my shoulders."

She continues, "Even with the silicon action, it was like some of the air had been sucked out and they just sort of hung there like flapjacks."

Kelly has learned to accept her changing figure for the time being, but once she gives Titan a sibling, she will be booking an appointment with her plastic surgeon to perk up her breasts.

"I can't speak for everyone, but I know I'm going to see someone (wink, wink) after I have my second kid," she adds. "In the meantime, I just tried to enjoy my ability to feed my baby!"

Kelly has yet to share when she hopes to start trying for a second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, but the next time around, she will be more than prepared for the emotional and physical changes she has since learned are all a part of motherhood.

She credits the support of her girlfriends and fellow moms Beyonce, her sister Solange, and TV personality La La Anthony, as well as regular chats with a therapist friend, with encouraging her to take things slowly as she adjusted to her new responsibilities.

"He (therapist) helped me deal with just the things I was experiencing emotionally...," she shared during an appearance on talk show The View. "(After having Titan, I remember I was) trying to balance myself and fall back into music... It's so many things that I was juggling and I was rushing myself into so much, and I was like, 'Woosah, Kelly! You have a husband, you have a baby, you have time; just be still', and I did that for myself, but it's hard for a woman who is working and then you have a child and you have to throw yourself back into it (sic).

"I'm just so happy I have a support system of great people around me to help me balance that."

Kelly wrote Whoa, Baby! with her obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman. The book hit retailers on Tuesday (11Apr17).

© Cover Media