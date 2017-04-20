Kelly Rowland: 'Some days I feel completely off my rocker'

Share

Kelly Rowland takes a spa bath or meditates daily in order to maintain a healthy mind.

The 36-year-old singer is kept busy with two-year-old son Titan, as well as her music and TV career. While she admits she can often feel overwhelmed by the amount of duties she has, Kelly was given some advice on how to balance the various aspects of her life which she now abides by daily.

"There are days where I feel completely off my rocker, just because I'm probably overwhelmed by everything," she told Who magazine. "Somebody told me to make sure I take five minutes out of each day for myself because we are always giving, giving, giving, as a woman."

Among the ways Kelly chooses to spend these five minutes are meditating, taking a spa bath, praying or having a leisurely drive down the coast.

She will certainly get to do a lot of that when she starts her job as a judge on The Voice Australia, with her, husband Tim Witherspoon and Titan all relocating Down Under for the gig.

The former Destiny's Child singer will be joined by Seal, Delta Goodrem and Boy George on the judging panel on the Australian version of the TV talent show, and said the scale of talent of her fellow judges was one of the reasons she signed on for the programme.

"Being a fan of Seal, one of the sweetest things about being here is being a fan of his voice and then getting the chance to hear it all the time. On my right side, we are talking in between breaks," she smiled to the publication.

"With Delta, I love her spirit! We all know she’s extraordinarily talented, we know that, but her soul - it’s so pure. And with Boy George, George is a riot. You just don’t know what’s going to happen with him. You don’t know what he’s going to say. I think that’s really fun."

