Kelsea Ballerini's fiance was heavily involved in engagement ring design

Kelsea Ballerini's fiance was heavily involved in engagement ring design
Kelsea Ballerini
Posted by Cover Media on December 28, 2016 at 4:00 am
The musician's romantic band is glittering with diamonds.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini's future husband pulled out all the stops to ensure the singer's engagement ring was perfect.

Morgan Evans proposed to the Tennessee-born Yeah Boy hitmaker on Christmas Day (25Dec16), and he didn't have to look far to find the best piece of jewelry for his love.

"I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville,” the 31-year-old told PeopleStyle. “I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her.”

The diamond ring Morgan presented to Kelsea is a gorgeous cushion-cut diamond, surrounded by smaller diamonds set in a circular band.

Ballerini has been showing her new bling off to fans on social media, and in one post on her Instagram account on Monday (26Dec16), the star shared black and white footage of herself sipping from a mug which had the words "Does this ring make me look engaged?" written on it.

The cute social media post was the latest following her initial engagement announcement on Sunday. She told fans the news on her Instagram account in a caption attached to a double picture of her embracing fiance David on one side and flashing a close-up pic of her ring in the other photo.

"This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him," she gushed in the image caption. "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS".

© Cover Media

Related news

Kelsea Ballerini relies on Nicole Miller fashions to get musical message across

Posted on 07/12/2016
The young country sensation glows in the romper she wears in the music video for new single, Yeah, Boy.

Avril Lavigne plans album comeback for 2017

Posted on 27/12/2016
The singer has been sidelined by bad health for the past two years.

Gabrielle Union settles legal spat with BET bosses over TV drama

Posted on 27/12/2016
The star allegedly learned the new season of her show would be 20 episodes, not an agreed 13, just before filming began.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

NYE: Things to do in Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook