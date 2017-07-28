Kelsey Grammer to make London stage debut in Big Fish the Musical

Share

Kelsey Grammer is a Broadway regular and even won a Tony in 2016 for his involvement with The Color Purple.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is set to make his West End dreams come true as the star of a musical version of novel Big Fish in London this November (17).

The actor has signed on to play Edward Bloom in the musical about a man who is nearing the end of his life and recounts the most extraordinary tales of his adventures with fantasy themes, giants and witches, to his disbelieving son Will, who'll be played by British actor Matthew Seadon-Young.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, Bloom was portrayed at different ages by both Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney in Tim Burton’s 2003 movie. Jamie Muscato will play young Bloom.

Kelsey, who found fame as irascible Dr. Frasier Crane in Cheers and spin-off Frasier, has had a long held dream to tread the boards in London.

In an interview with the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, he revealed he first heard about Big Fish from Hugh Jackman when they were on Broadway some years ago.

"I thought at the time that would make a helluva musical. So when it resurfaced in my life, I said: 'I’m doing that,'" the 62-year-old said, explaining that he accepted the role after meeting director Nigel Harman at The Savoy’s American Bar.

"I’ll be here a week or two without the family, then they’ll be over. (Wife) Kayte, of course, has an English life, though she’s now an American citizen."

And further proving his London debut is a labour of love, the Hollywood stalwart has accepted a basic equity fee of £550 a week to appear in the production at The Other Palace theater.

Director Nigel is thrilled to be working with Kelsey, who he described as "a proper theater animal who can command the stage”.

While he’s not yet graced the London stage, Kelsey is a Broadway regular and in 2016 he won a Tony Award for being part of the musical revival of The Color Purple, which he co-produced.

© Cover Media