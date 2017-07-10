Kendall and Kylie Jenner brand copyright lawsuit 'completely false'

Share

A representative for Kendall + Kylie insists only two vintage Tupac T-shirts were sold before they were pulled due to causing offence.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have branded the lawsuit against their vintage Tupac T-shirts "completely false" and "baseless".

The famous siblings received serious backlash after unveiling their line of T-shirts featuring images of artists including Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors with the girls’ faces printed over the top.

Despite pulling them from their Kendall + Kylie brand and apologizing, photographer Michael Miller is suing them for copyright infringement, claiming Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, used his images of late rapper Tupac Shakur without his permission.

But the sisters’ label has denied the lensman’s allegations, releasing a statement insisting there has been "no infringement or violation of anyone's rights".

"The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless," a representative for Kendall + Kylie stated to metro.co.uk, before referring to Michael suing for any profits made from the T-shirts during the brief time they were available to purchase.

"Canada Inc, the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage t-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac t shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution.

"Canada Inc did not copy anyone's image, remove any copyright notice from any image, or attempt to exploit Mr Miller's claimed right of publicity."

Although both reality stars apologized several times, noting they “did not mean to disrespect these icons” and understand they missed the mark with their idea, estates of Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors have also voiced their outrage at the items.

Sharon Osbourne, whose rocker husband Ozzy of Black Sabbath also featured in the line, shared her disappointment in Kendall and Kylie too, telling them to stick to lipgloss in reference to their beauty ventures.

