Kendall Jenner ‘can’t let go of Harry Styles’

Kendall Jenner is allegedly confused about her love life because she still has feelings for Harry Styles.

The two stars both reign supreme as two of the hottest names in showbiz right now, and have enjoyed an on-off romance for years. They were first linked in 2013, with rumours even surfacing at the time that Kendall’s mother, momager Kris Jenner, was keen to get him on her family’s TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Since then they have been linked numerous times, and it seems 21-year-old Kendall is still keen on her former beau.

“Harry seems to have moved on. But Kendall can’t seem to let go,” a source told Britain’s Grazia magazine.“Kendall will always hold a torch for Harry. But the idea that they could be a couple again is holding her back from truly moving on.”

Both stars turned up to see Kings of Leon’s recent gig in Los Angeles, though Harry, 23, is said to have brought a date along, with eyewitnesses claiming Kendall and the One Direction singer acted like “strangers”.

In recent months model Kendall, who has never gone official with any of her romances, has been linked to basketball player Jordan Clarkson and rapper ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers.

“Rakim has been really trying to sweep her off her feet, but she is still so confused when it comes to her love life. There’s a danger that he’ll lose interest,” the source added.

Harry and Kendall were last spotted together in September (16), where onlookers said they were "super touchy feely" on a date at restaurant Food Lab in Hollywood.

