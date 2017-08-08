Kendall Jenner fires back after bar accuses her of leaving no tip

Share

Kendall Jenner has insisted she paid a tip in cash.

Kendall Jenner has fired back at staff of a New York bar for publicly calling her out for not leaving a tip.

The 21-year-old model recently paid a visit to Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York, and spent a total of $24 (£18) on beverages. Following her visit, the staff took to the bar's Instagram page to share a picture of her bill, on which Kendall had left the "tip" line blank.

"Don't forget to tip your bartender (smiley face emoji)," they wrote alongside the picture.

In New York, it's widely considered compulsory to tip bartenders 15 to 20 per cent of the total round or $1 (£0.77) per alcoholic drink.

However, Kendall responded to the bar's claim on Instagram on Monday (07Aug17), insisting she had left her tip in cash.

A fan addressed her in a post responding to an article written about the no tipping, writing, "I love @KendallJenner I’m sure there’s more to this story. Everyone’s so quick to judge cause she’s part of the Kardashian’s (sic)", and Kendall replied: "damn, i guess next time we won’t tip in cash."

Baby's All Right staff have since removed the picture of Kendall's bill from their Instagram page.

Their decision to share the bill in the first place initially sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some commending them for calling out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and others criticizing them for pointing the finger at the brunette beauty publicly.

"Ahahaha baby's out here exposing socialites," one wrote, while another added, "Smdh (shake my damn head) with all that money. No manners."

However, coming to Kendall's defense, another tweeted: "Maybe you provided s**t service. I'm glad you're the kind of company to call out customers, real professional."

Kendall has spent the majority of the summer in New York alongside model pals Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid.

