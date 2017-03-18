Kendall Jenner fires security guard after robbery - report

Share

The supermodel was targeted by a jewelry thief during a party she hosted for friends on Wednesday (15Mar17).

Kendall Jenner has reportedly fired a security guard days after a thief stole jewelry from her home.

The model and reality TV star hosted a party for friends at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday (15Mar17) night, and left her place at midnight while the party continued.

When Kendall returned at 1am on Thursday morning (16Mar17) she realized some of her jewelry, allegedly worth $200,000 (£162,000), was missing, according to TMZ.com.

The website also reports Kendall's security guard, who was posted outside her property and reportedly let someone who was not on the guest list into her house, has now been fired.

The 21-year-old model called the police on Thursday after discovery her jewelry was missing, and officers responded to the scene. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the New York Daily News the caller claimed the suspect was still there but cops did not find the person upon arrival. They found no signs of forced entry and there are currently no suspects.

The police are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at the same time the Kardashian's DASH store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, which is owned by Kendall’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, was targeted by vandals.

Graffiti was spray-painted on the front door and window, and a red message, written in bubble-style lettering, was discovered on Thursday morning (17Mar17) and staff promptly called in cleaners to tackle the vandalism.

The drama comes just months after mother-of-two Kim was targeted by armed thieves in Paris in October (16). She was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her private hotel suite as they made off with millions of dollars' worth of jewelry and electronics.

© Cover Media