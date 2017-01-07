Kendall Jenner: 'I'm learning to manage my anxiety'

Share

The supermodel misses her sisters, family and friends when she's working away from home.

Kendall Jenner is still struggling with managing her anxiety after several "security concerns" in 2016.

The model shared details of her ongoing mental health struggle on her app on Friday (06Jan16), as well as some career highlights from the last 12 months, and admitted anxiety was "a huge hurdle" for her.

"I think I'm finally learning how to cope," she wrote.

The "security concerns" she mentions clearly reference her and Kim's 2016 problems - Kendall had to deal with a stalker nightmare and her sister was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, an incident which clearly affected the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and made them rethink how much of their lives they should share with fans on social media.

The double scare seems to have hammered home the importance of keeping family close, especially for Jenner.

"The hardest part about my job is being away from home so often," she added. "I miss my sisters, the rest of my family and my friends so much when I'm away. But, it makes the time we have together that much more special."

Happily, Kendall has plenty of other accomplishments to distract her from all the drama of 2016, and grabbing the cover of one of the world's most prestigious fashion bibles was a big highlight.

"The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September Issue was beyond anything I could've imagined!" she wrote. "I can't wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans!"

She's also delighted to have finally turned 21, so she can legally order alcohol in the U.S.

"Turning 21 has been a ton of fun. I love that I can now drink rose on a beach in Miami or check out cool bars in new places. And, you know, I've been sipping on my signature drink now that I'm legal!"

She also purchased her first home last year (16) and she's enjoying furnishing the $6 million (GBP4.86 million) pad, adding, "I still have a long way to go, but am having so much fun along the way!"

