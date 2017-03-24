Kendall Jenner recalls stalker terror on reality TV show

Share

Kylie Jenner also has a security scare in the episode.

Kendall Jenner has recalled her encounter with her alleged stalker on reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested outside her Hollywood Hills home in August (16) after he allegedly followed her through her security gate when she arrived back home in her car. In October (16), she testified against him in Los Angeles County Court and he was given a five-year restraining order which bans him from coming near Kendall or contacting her.

Kim Kardashian's half-sister has now opened up about the terrifying incident on the reality show, with an upcoming preview clip showing her recalling what happened to mum Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.

"So, I came home one night and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, 'That's so weird," she said. "So I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I'm about to open my door and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there... in the gate, right behind my car."

In a piece to camera, the model explains that she used to be fiercely independent and liked her own company, but this has now "fully flipped" since her encounter with the stalker, who she says is currently in jail awaiting trial.

"I'm freaking out and he goes, 'I need to talk to you' and I was like, 'No, you need to leave,'" she continued. "I called one of my friends immediately. I'm sobbing, crying. He's at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me so I finally start backing out, I get to my gate, the gate opens and I get out. Then all of a sudden (he) starts running after me."

Luckily, at that moment her friends arrived and made him sit on the curb while they waited for the police to respond to the scene.

In the episode, which airs on Sunday (26Mar17), her sister Kylie has her own security scare when her alarm system indicates someone has broken into her house while she's out, so Kris' partner Corey Gamble goes to check it out.

