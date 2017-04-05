Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad pulled

Share

Bosses at the soft drinks firm have apologized to the model for making her part of a campaign that "missed the mark".

Pepsi bosses have pulled their controversial new ad featuring Kendall Jenner following outrage online.

The soft drinks company launched the ad, which featured Kendall caught up in a peace protest, on Tuesday (04Apr17).

In the commercial, after catching the eye of a musician who is walking in the crowd, Kendall rips off her blonde wig, scrubs the lipstick from her lips, abandons her glamorous photo shoot, and joins the march. She quickly becomes the star of the show, and grabs a can of Pepsi from an overflowing ice bucket and hands it to one of the police officers on duty. After a brief pause, the cop cracks open the can and everyone rejoices.

Twitter users were quick to condemn the campaign, which carries the slogan, "Live bolder, live louder, live for now", and outspoken newsman Piers Morgan wrote: "The new @pepsi ad with @KendallJenner is stupefyingly diabolical. Absurd, PC-crazed, virtue-signaling, snowflake claptrap."

The daughter of civil rights legend Martin Luther King, Jr. also weighed in on the controversy, poking fun at the promo campaign with a retweet.

Kendall, 21, still has yet to comment on the controversy, although she did share a link to the commercial not long after it dropped.

Pepsi marketing bosses have now pulled the ad, releasing a statement that reads: "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."

"We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position," they add.

The campaign's cancellation will be a big blow for Kendall, who admitted she was "honored" to be the soft drink giant's new spokesmodel just before the advertisement was launched.

