Kendall Jenner selling nightmare home

Share

The reality star's house is full of bad memories.

Kendall Jenner is offloading the Hollywood Hills home where she confronted an obsessed fan last year (16).

Sources tell TMZ the reality star already has has a buyer lined up for the property and the deal is currently in escrow.

The place was also burglarized during a party earlier this year (17), but her driveway encounter with alleged stalker Shavaughn McKenzie will be one memory Kendall will be happy to leave behind.

McKenzie was arrested for trespassing in August (16) after allegedly following Kendall's car through a security gate and approaching her outside her home.

The spooked star refused to get out of her car and drove off, calling a friend and then the police from a safe spot on the street outside.

Speaking directly to cameras on an episode of reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians about her scary encounter with McKenzie, Jenner said, "They (stalkers and obsessed fans) don't realize that they don't actually know you... So when he came into my house, he thought it was OK. He literally talked to me like I knew who he was."

Her mother Kris Jenner told Kendall she had to testify against her intruder in court to make it clear the family won't tolerate that type of behavior and to "set a precedent" for anyone who might try to do the same.

McKenzie was handed a five-year restraining order and is now banned from going anywhere near Kendall or contacting her.

Jenner paid $6.5 million for the gated community home near the fabled Sunset Strip in 2015.

© Cover Media