Kendall Jenner victim of jewelry theft

Share

Police found no signs of forced entry at her Hollywood Hills home.

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be targeted by thieves.

The model and reality TV star reportedly hosted a party for a bunch of friends at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday (15Mar17) night and she left her place at midnight while her friends were still there and when she returned at 1am on Thursday morning (16Mar17) she realized some of her jewelry, allegedly worth $200,000 (£162,000), was missing, according to TMZ.com.

The 21-year-old reportedly called the police and officers responded to the scene. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the New York Daily News the caller claimed the suspect was still there but cops didn't not find the person upon arrival. They found no signs of forced entry and there are currently no suspects.

A source also told TMZ they are certain the thief knew where Kendall kept her jewelry. According to the report, at one point during the party, she heard an alarm warning that someone opened a door, but she didn't think much of it.

The police are currently investigating the incident, which comes just months after Kendall's half-sister Kim Kardashian was targeted by armed thieves in Paris, France in October (16). She was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her private hotel suite as they made off with millions of dollars' worth of jewelry and electronics.

In January (17), French authorities conducted a series of raids and arrested 17 people in connection to the crime. They subsequently filed charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapon possession, against 10 suspects, and Kim gave her testimony to a French judge during a meeting in New York in February (17).

She recently opened up about the ordeal during an episode of their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, confessing she thought she was going to be shot.

The emotional star added, "They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head. Then he duct-tapes my face. Please I have a family. Let me live."

In an upcoming episode, Kim said she was convinced the thieves had been closely following her during the trip and knew when she would be alone.

© Cover Media