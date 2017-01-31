Kenzo taps Tracee Ellis Ross for new campaign

Share

The Black-ish actress stars alongside actor Jesse Williams and musician Kelsey Lu in the spring adverts.

Black-ish actress Tracie, the daughter of singing icon Diana Ross, stars in the label's spring adverts, posing alongside actor Jesse Williams and musician Kelsey Lu.

Cast by creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, the trio were shot by Los Angeles-based twin duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel, known simply as Durimel, in what marks their first global campaign.

In the images, set in a retro looking living room, Tracee wears a gold patent leather blouse, tucked into a shimmering leather skirt. The outfits were first seen on Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week show in October (16), where the audience were treated to a disco-inspired collection influenced by 1970’s New York.

In another image Tracee showcases a dress printed with Polaroid photos from artist Antonio Lopez.

The campaign drops in the March issues of magazines including Vogue and Wallpaper. A short film also accompanies the images, written and directed by Kahlil Joseph. The video, titled Music Is My Mistress, will premiere on 9 February (17) in the lead up to the Grammy Awards, where Kahlil is nominated for Best Music Film for his work on Beyonce’s Lemonade.

Tracee has been wowing on the red carpet recently, and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Black-ish. Despite wearing clothes from labels like Zuhair Murad, the 44-year-old previously admitted posing on the red carpet can be frightening.

"Red carpet is a little bit scary," she told WWD. "It's not about expression. It's about taking a pretty picture in a really weird, awkward way, with so many people watching. It's a glamorous part of the job, but it requires its own kind of courage."

