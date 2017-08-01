Kesha and George Takei supporting transgender community with new T-shirt

Share

The stars promoted the new campaign on social media on Monday (31Jul17).

Singer Kesha has teamed up with Star Trek icon George Takei to support transgender members of the military with a new T-shirt fundraiser.

The stars were among the celebrities to lash out at President Donald Trump on social media last week (ends28Jul17) after he announced plans to ban transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces.

Now Takei and Kesha have stepped up their fight by joining forces with officials from the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Discrimination (GLAAD) to raise money to challenge the ban.

The new unisex crew neck T-shirt features the phrase, "They Make US Stronger" emblazoned across the chest and retails at Omaze.com for $25.

The accompanying description reads: "George Takei is back! And this time he's teaming up with GLAAD, as well as Kesha and other passionate activists, to show support for the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, or Queer) community in response to the recent ban on transgender Americans from serving in the military...

"This exclusive 'They Make US Stronger' shirt not only raises funds for GLAAD to fight back against the ban, it calls for justice, inclusion and acceptance for the brave heroes fighting every day for our freedom. Show your support for transgender soldiers who want to serve their country and share your support with the world by getting a shirt! You'll be in great company."

The Omaze sale launched on Monday (31Jul17) and runs for another 25 days, with organizers aiming to sell 500 shirts during the campaign.

Kesha took to Twitter to share the news with her followers shortly after the sale went live.

"animals (fans)!!!" she wrote. "excited to share that i've teamed up w/ (with) GLAAD to support the trans people in our military. snag a tee!"

