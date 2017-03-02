Kesha backs eating disorder awareness campaign

Share

Kesha has opened up about her battle with bulimia nervosa in a social media post.

Popstar Kesha has backed a campaign urging those suffering from eating disorders to get help.

The Tik Tok singer entered a treatment center for bulimia nervosa in 2014. She chose to mark her 30th birthday on Wednesday (01Mar17) by asking others who are suffering from eating disorders to seek help.

Her plea, promoting America's National Eating Disorder Association's (NEDA) awareness week, was issued in a Tweet which also shared her own story.

"It's time to talk about eating disorders This #NEDAwareness Week, Get screened at http://nationaleatingdisorders.org/screening," she posted, which was accompanied by a picture message detailing how bulimia had almost killed her.

"I had an eating disorder that threatened my life, and was very afraid to confront it," she explained in her message. "I got sicker and the whole world kept telling me how much better I looked. That's why I realized I wanted to be a part of the solution."

NEDA offers a free screening tool, asking potential sufferers several questions in order to determine whether they need to seek professional help to tackle their disorder.

The musician also referenced her battle with her eating disorder in a speech accepting the Trailblazer prize at the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards in December.

Since 2014 Kesha has been involved in an intense legal battle with her former producer Lukasz 'Dr Luke' Gottwald, in which she has accused him of sexually and emotionally abusing her during their decade working together.

The singer is attempting to sever ties with Dr Luke and his Kemosabe record label.

