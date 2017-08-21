Kesha lost for her words as album debuts at number one

Share

Kesha opened up about how she used music as a coping mechanism during her legal spat with Dr. Luke.

Kesha has thanked fans for helping her new album soar to the top of the U.S. charts with an inspiring Instagram message.

The blonde star released album Rainbow, her most personal work to date, earlier this month (Aug17) after years of legal wrangles with her ex producer Dr. Luke.

Kesha has accused the former Kemosabe Records boss of emotional and physical abuse, and her new album marked her first music release since 2012.

Fans were elated when Rainbow dropped, especially as the singer revealed lots of the tracks helped her deal with her feelings towards Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald. And on Sunday (20Aug17) news broke that Rainbow had topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart, after shifting the equivalent of 116,000 album units.

“i can't even,” Kesha posted on Instagram to her 2.2 million followers. “i am so grateful and so lucky and..... at a loss for words. thank you. thank you. thank you. there were many days that my music was simply a coping tool, for my emotions. PLEASE GOD i hope anyone reading this knows that they also have the power to turn emotion into art and reach the world. if i can, you can. and thank you animals, for believing this day would come again for me, and making it happen. SO MUCH LOVE I CANT EVEN RIGH T NOW (sic).”

Kesha previously explained how she poured her feelings of anxiety over her Dr. Luke legal troubles into Rainbow’s lead single Praying.

Opening up in a piece for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter, the 30-year-old said: "I have channeled my feelings of severe hopelessness and depression, I've overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I've found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace.

"This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s case is ongoing, with Lady Gaga recently dragged into the court drama after she was asked to hand over text messages relating to her friend Kesha’s ongoing legal battle.

