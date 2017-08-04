Kesha wants documents about alleged smear campaign turned over to court

Share

The singer claims her new publicists have worked solely on fighting back against the statements made by Dr. Luke's team.

Kesha is demanding public relations gurus reportedly hired by producer Dr. Luke in a bid to ruin her reputation turn over all materials related to the alleged smear campaign.

The Tik Tok hitmaker, born Kesha Sebert, has filed a "motion to compel" as part of her ongoing court battle with her former mentor Luke, who she claims sexually and verbally abused her for years at the start of her career - accusations he has denied and is fighting in a countersuit for defamation.

According to DailyMail.co.uk, Kesha believes the beatmaker, real name Lukasz Gottwald, recruited experts from Los Angeles-based crisis firm Sitrick and Company to plant negative stories about the pop star in the press, after she first launched legal action in 2014.

She wants the firm's boss Michael Sitrick and his colleagues to submit all documented communications with Luke about the case for scrutiny, in her efforts to prove the producer acted with "malicious" intent and "engaged in a coordinated media campaign regarding Ms. Sebert's alleged statements that continues to this day".

In the filing, Kesha concedes she, too, hired new publicists to handle any fallout from the dispute, but maintains they only responded to the "salacious and disparaging" claims Luke's team made against the singer and her representatives.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Sitrick and officials at his PR firm have previously worked with stars like Paris Hilton, Chris Brown, and leaders at the controversial Church of Scientology, reports the Mail Online.

The latest legal development emerges days after Kesha's friend Lady Gaga blasted Dr. Luke for trying to "manipulate the truth" after he subpoenaed the Born This Way singer to testify in the high-profile lawsuit.

She was dragged into the dispute after showing her support for Kesha publicly and privately, exchanging a number of text messages which were submitted to the court last year (16) as evidence of the embattled vocalist reportedly making "false statements" about Luke to Gaga.

