The former Cosby Show star has spent the past nine months battling with her estranged husband, the baby's father.

Former child star Keshia Knight Pulliam is a new mom.

The 37-year-old The Cosby Show star shared her baby news via Instagram on Monday (23Jan17).

"Ella Grace has arrived!" she wrote under a picture of her daughter's foot in a white baby bootie.

Little Ella's father is footballer Ed Hartwell, who filed for divorce from the actress in July (16), just days after she announced her pregnancy. He later demanded a paternity test to prove he was the father.

Keshia marked the Thanksgiving Day holiday in November (16) by taking to social media to share her baby's sonogram, which was accompanied with an emotional note.

"This has been this single most challenging year of my life (sic)," she wrote. "However, I wake up this Thanksgiving more grateful & in awe of God's power than ever. Thru (sic) it all this little face has kept me going & helped me tap into strength I didn't even know I possess.

"I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy."

Keshia wed Ed at the start of 2016 after he proposed on New Year's Eve (31Dec15) following a whirlwind romance.

He cited irreconcilable differences for the split, and demanded the paternity test as he was not convinced the unborn child was his. However, he missed the deadline for the test and Pulliam filed legal papers indicating she had submitted her DNA.

