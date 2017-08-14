Kevin Hart and wife celebrate first wedding anniversary after cheating chatter

Share

The funnyman was caught in a car with singer Monique at 5am.

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko have cemented their romance following allegations of a cheating scandal by celebrating their first wedding anniversary with heartfelt notes.

The Ride Along star posted a black and white photograph on Instagram, showing the newlyweds dancing on their wedding day last year, and thanked her for "making me happy".

"Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine," he added. "Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level... Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do... Thank you for turning my house into home...

"Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!"

Eniko, who is expecting the couple’s first child together, shared three images from the wedding ceremony and added the caption: "I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken.

"My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE. Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face. I love you more everyday. 1 year down... Forever to go! Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!"

The Harts' romance was rocked at the beginning of July (17), when reports suggested Kevin was cheating on his pregnant wife following the debut of a video featuring him and a mystery woman in the back of a car in Miami, Florida.

The funnyman got serious about the gossip during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, insisting the infidelity rumours were "absolutely not true".

"It's Miami, the clubs close at 6am, so I was actually going home early," he said.

It was revealed the brunette in the car with Hart was singer Monique, who has also spoken out about the cheating chatter.

She responded to the claims in a direct message chat with Power 96 presenter Lucy Lopez, telling her, "When they make something out of nothing you just gotta laugh."

Eniko has declined to address the allegations publicly.

