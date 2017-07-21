Kevin Hart: 'Cheating allegations are absolutely not true'

Share

Singer Monique, who is believed to have been the woman in the back of the car with Kevin Hart, also dismissed claims they were anything more than just friends.

Kevin Hart has hit back at rumors he cheated on pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, labelling them "absolutely not true".

The 38-year-old actor found himself at the center of infidelity allegations when a video emerged of him and a mystery woman in the back of a car in Miami, Florida, at around 5am on 3 July (17).

And while he responded to the claims initially with a hilarious meme, Kevin properly addressed the footage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

"It's absolutely not true," he told the outlet. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6am, so I was actually going home early."

Following the leak of the 20-minute video, fans took to social media to speculate about the identity of the woman in the car. It was later claimed that the brunette was actually Miami singer Monique, and the star, who is most famous for her song El Perdon, featuring Pitbull, responded to the claims in a direct message chat with Power 96 presenter Lucy Lopez.

According to Lopez, when asked about the video, Monique replied: "When they make something out of nothing you just gotta laugh – I know who I am and my truth."

Eniko, meanwhile, has declined to address the allegations publicly. Her latest social media post came on Wednesday when she showed off her changing pregnancy figure on Instagram.

"Much hasn't really changed. I'm still in the gym 3-5 days a week and I feel GREAT! The BBB's got a little bigger...Boobs,Butt,& Belly of course but I'll take it! Thanks little guy! xo. #Happy6months," the 32-year-old, who is expecting a baby boy with Kevin, wrote.

Kevin also shares 12-year-old daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, nine, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart. And when it comes to names for his new son, the Get Hard star has a few ideas.

"We've got names floating around. All I know is I want a ‘K' to be in there somewhere. The name Kevin, Kay - something's got to come full circle," he told E! News recently.

