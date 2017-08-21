Kevin Hart's ex-wife baffled by Eniko's Instagram slam

Share

The family drama emerges weeks after Kevin became embroiled in another cheating scandal in July (17).

Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei has urged the comedian's pregnant spouse Eniko to stop dragging up their messy past for the sake of their children.

Eniko Hart recently found herself defending the start of her relationship with Kevin on Instagram after celebrating the couple's first wedding anniversary earlier this month (Aug17).

Alongside a photo from their big day, she gushed about her man and wrote, "8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go! #HartilyYours (sic) Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it!"

Followers were quick to point out Kevin only divorced his first wife Torrei Hart in 2011 - just six years ago - as others questioned whether Eniko had been the actor's mistress.

Eniko only responded to the affair allegations on Sunday (20Aug17), when she insisted her romance with Kevin had nothing to do with his split from Torrei.

"Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture," she commented. "They were separated living in seperate (sic) homes. I was never a secret. She (Torrei) knew that as well. Don't believe the hype."

However, she then attacked Torrei, the mother of Kevin's daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, nine, for spreading the cheating rumors years ago "because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings".

Torrei politely replied to the remark by suggesting Eniko simply ignore the Instagram trolls and focus on their "successful" co-parenting, but she is baffled as to why the 33-year-old would open up old wounds and do so so publicly.

"It's been six years, so I really don't understand where all this is coming from," she tells TMZ.com. "I'm happy... I told them (Kevin and Eniko) before that I'm happy for them, you know, they're about to have a baby. My kids are very happy that they have siblings (sic) on the way..."

Torrei makes it clear she still believes Eniko started seeing the Ride Along star before her marriage was over, noting, "Numbers don't lie, dates don't lie. She forced my hand to address this publicly," but she doesn't want to start another war over the old drama.

"Let's be family, for real," she says, "because at the end of the day, we're stuck with each other, so let's just make it happy."

Kevin previously denied Torrei's suspicions that Eniko was the other woman in their marriage back in 2014.

Their latest fall-out emerges weeks after Kevin shot down allegations suggesting he had been unfaithful to his second wife during a trip to Miami, Florida in early July (17), insisting the infidelity rumors were "absolutely not true".

