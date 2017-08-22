Kevin Hart speaks out about cheating claims

Kevin Hart
Posted by Cover Media on August 22, 2017 at 11:30 am
The new allegations come just weeks after the funnyman was accused of cheating on Eniko after he was spotted cuddling up to a mystery woman in a car.

Kevin Hart had told fans he "can't even be shocked anymore" after being accused of cheating on his ex-wife with his current one.

Earlier in August (17), the comedian's new wife Eniko Parrish, who is expecting the couple's first child together, wrote on Instagram that she had been with Kevin for eight years. However, people were quick to note that he only got divorced from his ex-wife Torrei Hart six years ago, and after a series of comments back-and-forth between the two women, Torrei spoke to TMZ.com on Monday (21Aug17) and hinted he cheated by saying "numbers don't lie".

Kevin seemingly addressed the rumors, without explicitly referencing them, in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story on Monday evening.

"That moment when you meet somebody on the street who knows more about your life than you. Huh? Huh?! But... huh?!" he said. “Gonna be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they thought was factual information about me while they were talking to me... Huh?!"

He went on to explain that he had opened up about his life "into great detail" in 2017 memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons and in his stand-up comedy, asking viewers, "(Is that) still not enough? No? That's not enough?"

He concluded by promising he would be using the speculation to his advantage and working with it for his next stand-up show.

"That's what I love about stand up comedy man, you got that microphone, you got that stage, you take advantage of it," he said. "This next hour will be my best hour yet 'cause moments like this act as nothing but material for your boy."

Kevin and Torrei, who share children Heaven and Hendrix, filed for divorce in 2010 and it was finalised in 2011. He married Eniko in August 2016 and they announced their baby news in May.

The new allegations come just weeks after the funnyman was accused of cheating on Eniko after he was spotted cuddling up to a mystery woman in a car. He called the claims "absolutely not true".

