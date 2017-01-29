Khloe Kardashian: ‘Crash diets aren’t the answer’

Share

Khloe Kardashian follows a workout regime comprised of cardio, resistance training and boxing.

Khloe Kardashian is adamant that crash diets aren’t the answer when it comes to losing weight.

The 32-year-old has slimmed down dramatically over the last 12 months, often showing off her svelte figure in revealing outfits posted on her social media pages.

But Khloe insists she follows a natural means of shifting the pounds, such as hitting up the gym for regular fitness sessions.

“I was going to the gym for three and a half years before I got recognition,” she told Closer magazine. “All of a sudden someone said to me: ‘Why have you lost so much weight so quickly?’ I was like, ‘It has taken a long time!’ I could have gone on a crash diet, or down the surgery route, but I wanted to do something for me.”

The star adds that she tends to go to the gym in the morning, prior to shooting her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also finds that workouts are a form of therapy, as exercising allows her to de-stress.

“After the gym, I feel so sexy. I don’t care if I’m sweaty and red!” shared Khloe. “I feel bad-ass and I feel strong mentally. I have a healthy obsession with fitness these days, but it’s not about a number; I don’t care what jean size I am. I feel comfortable saying I am a (U.K.) size 10 because, to me, it doesn’t matter.”

When it comes to Khloe’s workout, her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson shares that she is “really diligent” about doing cardio, resistance training and boxing. He explains that the star also keeps in tip top shape by avoiding processed foods.

“She eats clean and keeps food as close to its natural state as possible,” he said.

© Cover Media