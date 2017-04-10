Khloe Kardashian conducted denim survey before designing jeans

Share

Khloe Kardashian insists women with all body shapes can rock jeans.

Khloe Kardashian made sure she did her research before launching a new denim line on to the market.

The curvy Kardashian is behind jeans brand Good American, which she designed in collaboration with Emma Grede. The line launched in October and has been a runaway style success for the 32-year-old reality TV star.

And far from just designing her jeans without any insight into how women felt about the wardrobe staple, Khloe made sure she did her homework.

“We did research for about six months, during which time we asked 1,000 women what item of clothing they felt most sexy in,” Khloe told U.S. InStyle. “And guess what? Seventy-two percent said jeans.

“It’s incredible to me that in the past 140 or so years since denim was invented, it has evolved not only into the most versatile item of clothing around but also into something that makes women feel confident, empowered, and beautiful. That’s what it’s all about. Start with a great pair of jeans, and the rest falls into place.”

And far from just offering her customers only plain jeans, Khloe has designed everything from a cropped version with lace-up sides, to ripped high waisted shorts, perfect for the warmer weather.

Calling denim her “uniform”, Khloe claims to have rocked the material 352 days last year (16), and is now dressing ladies of all sizes in her favorite item of clothing.

“Everyone looks amazing in jeans if they have the right pair. You can be 5 foot nothing with a petite frame or 5 foot 10 (like me) with a big ol’ booty (also like me). You can be curvy, slender, or athletic—it doesn’t matter,” she smiled.

© Cover Media