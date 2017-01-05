Khloe Kardashian credits being in love with making her the 'happiest in years'

Share

Khloe Kardashian won't be sharing so much of her life this year, after having learned from past mistakes.

Khloe Kardashian has credited her relationship with Tristan Thompson for helping to make her the happiest she's "been in years".

The 32-year-old reality star has had a difficult few years, particularly due to her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom and his health struggles following a drug overdose in October 2015. But as she looks forward to the coming year, Khloe told her website subscribers she is feeling better than she has done in a long time.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years,” she wrote. “It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.”

Khloe didn't refer to basketball player beau Tristan by name she hinted that the athlete, who she's been dating since September (16), was largely responsible for her positive mental attitude. The Good American denim mogul also told her followers that she won't be so public with her relationship in the coming months, after having learned from her past mistakes.

"Recently, I've pulled away a little. So much tough s**t has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life,” she added.

“I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicized all the time. People aren't wrong for putting all of their personal business out there, but I've learned from my mistakes and don't need to do that anymore."

Despite this comment, Khloe promised she will still share certain aspects of her life in order to connect with her fans.

"I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution," she concluded. “So going into 2017, I wish you all a happy, peaceful year and hope that you live your life the way you want to!"

© Cover Media