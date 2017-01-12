Khloe Kardashian eats a fish eye to avoid talking O.J. Simpson verdict

Share

Khloe Kardashian ate a fish eye on James Corden's chat show on Wednesday night (11Jan17) to avoid having to reveal her true thoughts on O.J. Simpson.

The reality star was playing a game of "Spill your guts or fill your guts" with the presenter, which involves the pair taking it in turn to ask each other difficult questions. The person then has the choice to either answer the question, or eat one of the disgusting delicacies chosen for them by the other.

Things started fairly gently when Khloe was asked by James which of the shows on the E! network she liked the least - her brother Rob's Rob & Chyna, her stepmother Caitlyn Jenner's I Am Cait or stepbrother Brody Jenner's Sex With Brody. Insisting she had no idea Brody even had such a show, Khloe opted for that one, before adding, "Oh also Rob & Chyna, I'll have two!"

It was James' turn next, with Khloe asking him to identify the rudest celebrity he has ever met, or drink bird saliva. Smelling the gross drink, James decided he couldn't stomach it, and told Khloe of an encounter he had with Pierce Brosnan at a U2 concert, when the former James Bond actor pushed him out the way after he entered his space once Pierce had left.

Then it was back to Khloe, who was presented with a fish eye by James before he asked her the question: "Do you think O.J. did it?", referring to former American football player O.J., who was accused of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Khloe's late father Robert Kardashian was on the legal team defending O.J., who was controversially found to be innocent after a lengthy trial. That trial has recently been in the news again thanks to U.S. TV show The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with many speculating that O.J. did commit the crimes, but escaped being found guilty for them.

However, when Khloe was asked to reveal her thoughts on the matter, she opted to avoid controversy by chowing down on the fish eye.

After popping it in her mouth and swilling around some water, Khloe exclaimed: "I don't even eat red meat, so that's (crazy)."

The game ended with James eating some chicken feet after Khloe asked him to name the worst singer on his famous Carpool Karaoke segment.

