Khloe Kardashian finally feels comfortable baring her arms

Khloe Kardashian felt frustrated when she first started hitting the gym as she didn't see immediate results.

Khloe Kardashian finally feels confident to bare her arms in short-sleeved tops.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has undergone a radical body transformation in recent years, following her split from her basketball player husband Lamar Odom in 2013, and eventual divorce last year (16).

While Khloe has been hitting the gym and proudly showing off her toned physique in magazine photoshoots, she revealed that she is now ready to wear cute tops when out in public.

"My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body," she told Your Fitness magazine. "They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure.

"Now I have defined arms and it's almost like my trophy that I'm allowed to show off. It sounds silly but I've worked so hard on being able to feel comfortable wearing a T-shirt or tank top."

The 32-year-old added that she felt frustrated when she first started her fitness journey, as she didn't experience instant results to begin with. But Khloe encouraged others to persevere with a set training program, as she promises that it will eventually pay off.

"Obviously if it was easy everybody would have their dream bodies, but it takes work and perseverance. It takes dedication and literal sweat and tears. That said, it's the most rewarding feeling ever," she added.

The blonde star has discussed her new look in her 2015 book Strong Looks Better Naked, and has also fronted health and fitness docu-series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, which follows regular people who undergo a major transformation under the guidance of Khloe and her team of trainers and stylists. But the main message the reality TV star wants to convey to her fans via the show is that it was her own self belief that really guided her new outlook on life.

"I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn't want to be defined by somebody else's perception or vision of me," she shared.

