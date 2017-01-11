Khloe Kardashian: 'I don't need petty drama in my life'

Share

Khloe Kardashian is hoping her new TV series Revenge Body inspires other people to take control of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian is doing her utmost to eliminate "petty drama" from her life.

The reality TV star has hit headlines in the past by wading into rows on social media, such as feuding with Kick-Ass actress Chloe Grace Moretz when she criticized Khloe's sister Kim for posting video proof that Kanye West had sought Taylor Swift's approval before name-checking her in his song Famous.

But now that she's approaching her mid-thirties, Khloe is determined to leave that side of herself in the past, and now seeks the advice of her famous siblings before she posts something controversial on her Twitter or Instagram.

"We will be on group text all the time and I've learned from past experiences to ask them first, 'Should I tweet this?' and they'll say, 'In our opinions, no'. So I think the older I'm getting, I'm trying to eliminate some of the drama, which is good - it's petty drama that I don't need."

Khloe, 32, was being interviewed on U.K. TV show Lorraine to promote her new E! series Revenge Body. Speaking about the program, which sees Khloe mentor other people as they attempt to overcome their weight and food issues, she admitted it was when her divorce from Lamar Odom was made public that she started hitting the gym.

"I was going through a difficult time with my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, and it was really the only place I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions," she added.

Khloe has dramatically transformed her appearance in recent years, shedding weight and toning up, as well as inspiring countless others to follow in her footsteps by embarking on a healthy lifestyle.

And it's the blonde star's decision to take control of her life and completely turn it around that has been so motivating for many other people.

"There are so many people via social media that kept reaching out to me and saying that I inspired them by taking something and turning it into a positive, and so I decided to come up with a show and pick people who had been through traumatic experiences... But it's really teaching people to get out of bad or negative situations in a positive way and regain control of their life."

