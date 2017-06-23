Khloe Kardashian: 'I go commando all the time'

Posted by Cover Media on June 23, 2017 at 4:00 am
The reality TV beauty has introduced a new Good Body collection of bodysuits to her Good American fashion line.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian prefers to ditch underwear when she wears bodysuits.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has even adapted the way she relieves herself in the toilet thanks to her penchant for wearing the one-piece with pretty much every outfit.

“I normally go commando (when I wear a bodysuit),” she tells PeopleStyle. “And then people are like, ‘Oh then you have to take the whole thing off to go to the restroom,’ and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? You pull it to the side to use the restroom, what is the big deal?'”

Khloe, 32, is so enamored with bodysuits, she has decided to expand her Good American denim line to include a Good Body collection of one-pieces. Starting Thursday (22Jun17), she will be offering 11 styles of bodysuits for all shapes and sizes, including sheer looks, athletic cuts and sexy numbers embellished with sparkly crystals.

“Because of my body transformation I have become more comfortable and confident to try new styles and to wear bodysuits where I wouldn’t before,” Kardashian says of why size-inclusive Good Body looks were so important to her, "but also it wasn’t always as accepted to love your body the way it is now.

"I don’t care what size you are, I want everyone to feel super-confident within their own skin. Just because you are a size 16 or 22, that doesn’t mean you want to be in a (loose-fitting) muu muu hiding yourself; we still want to show off our bodies and not everyone wants to be a size 2, 4 or 6.”

