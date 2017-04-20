Khloe Kardashian jealous of sister Kim's 'best body ever'

Share

Khloe Kardashian has been left green with envy by sister Kim's incredible post-baby body.

The 32-year-old reality star has had her own body transformation in recent years, embarking on a fitness overhaul in the wake of her split from husband Lamar Odom.

Khloe still remains envious of other people's slim physiques though, with her sibling top of the list.

Sharing a three-way snap of Kim wearing a nude sports bra and high waisted nude leggings on her Instagram page, Khloe wrote: "Well damn...... she shut s**t down!!! Hands down best body ever! S**t, I have to get my s**t together. If this isn't motivation, than I don't know what Is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!"

Kim has been using the Atkins diet to shed the pounds after giving birth to son Saint in December, 2015. However, she caused controversy on Wednesday (19Apr17) when she took to Twitter to reveal she was thankful she had contracted the flu, because it had led to her losing more weight.

"The flu can be an amazing diet," she wrote. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown."

The Met Gala is taking place in New York on 1 May (17), and sees the creme de la creme of the worlds of celebrity, fashion and movies don incredible gowns to enjoy an evening to remember.

Kim is known for causing a stir at the event, with her most memorable ensembles including the floral dress, matching gloves and sandals she wore to the 2013 gala when she was pregnant with daughter North.

It remains to be seen what look she chooses for this year's bash, which has a theme of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons, to honor the Japanese designer behind the influential label, but regardless of her outfit, Kim's comment about losing weight through illness drew criticism from many on social media.

"Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick..." one person wrote, before another added, "It sends dangerous messages & supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common."

