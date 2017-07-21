Khloe Kardashian targeted by trolls as O.J. Simpson gets parole

Share

Khloe Kardashian was unfazed by the nasty comments.

Khloe Kardashian was targeted by online trolls on Thursday (20Jul17) after O.J. Simpson, who many people believe is her real father, was granted parole after nine years in prison.

The disgraced sportsman could walk free from October after serving the minimum time for a 33-year sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Following the news, trolls took to Khloe's Instagram to write mean messages about her "dad" underneath her recent pictures, referring to the long-running speculation that 70-year-old O.J. is her father rather than Robert Kardashian, O.J.'s friend and defence lawyer during the 1995 murder trial of O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Khloe's fans blasted the remarks on Twitter, writing, "The comments under Khloe's picture is sick. I'm so hurt she needs to deal with this all. Robert Kardashian is her father, leave her in peace."

Khloe replied insisting that she isn't paying any attention to trolls and is going to keep positive, writing, "People are a*sholes but I don't care lol (laugh out loud) I focus on the good."

Another user told Khloe they were so angry and people were "f**ked" and she replied, "They are all f**ked lol such a*sholes. Hehe oh well.... I'm happy and they hatin (sic)."

Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner, Robert's first wife, have always denied that O.J. could be her father, but the late attorney’s second and third wife, Jan Ashley and Ellen Pierson both went public claiming Robert told them Khloe wasn't his.

Robert, who died in 2003, was part of the legal team which defended the American footballer when he was accused of murdering Nicole and Ron. He was acquitted, but later found “responsible” for the killings at a civil trial.

