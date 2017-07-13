Kid Rock hints at U.S. Senate run

Share

The rocker is a Republican.

Kid Rock is considering a run for a U.S. Senate seat.

The 46-year-old musician, real name Robert Ritchie, was thrown into the mix earlier this year (17) as one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat in 2018, and now it seems the Born Free hitmaker is taking the idea very seriously and embarking on a political career.

"I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... http://kidrockforsenate.com," he writes on Twitter. "The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future."

While Rock's political ambitions are likely to come as a surprise to many, he has always been very vocal about his political beliefs. Despite considering himself a staunch Republican, there are some issues he disagrees with the party on, as he previously explained to The Guardian newspaper.

"I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues," he said. "I am no fan of abortion, but it's not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don't look forward to marrying gay people, but I'm not opposed to it."

He has also been a massive supporter of several Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney during his bid for the U.S. presidency back in 2012.

Ritchie is also a supporter of divisive U.S. President Donald Trump, and began stocking Trump merchandise in his online store prior to the November (16) election.

