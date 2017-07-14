Kid Rock: 'My Senate run is no hoax'

Share

Kid Rock is planning to be a voice for "tax paying, hardworking Americans" when he runs for a seat in Senate.

Kid Rock has hit back at claims his planned run for Senate is a publicity stunt.

The 46-year-old musician, real name Robert James Ritchie, was thrown into the mix earlier this year (17) as one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat in 2018, and confirmed his plans to run earlier this week.

However, his announcement was met with some cynicism, especially as his website kidrockforsenate.com redirects to a Warner Bros. Records page when you click on any of the political merchandise for sale.

But the Born Free hitmaker dismissed claims his new-found political career is just a promotional stunt, penning a lengthy post on his website entitled "Once Again the Press Is Wrong", in which he addressed the allegations.

"I've got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC (Federal Election Commission)!" he began in the blog post. "Second, I’m not signed to Warner Bros!!! - which simple fact-checking would have revealed," he wrote. "I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I'm planning on putting out music during mine and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT.

"It's not a hoax, it's a strategy and marketing 101! No plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics."

A representative for Rock told Billboard.com that while the musician's deal with the Warner Music Group came to an end after he released 2015 album First Kiss, the organization remains his merchandise company - which explains the redirect.

Rock also responded to his potential opponent, Democratic Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, in the blog, after she sent out a fundraising email on Wednesday saying: "We don't know if this is real or just a publicity stunt. But after Donald Trump's surprising win last year, we need to act fast".

"Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind," Rock wrote. "I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bulls**t!"

© Cover Media