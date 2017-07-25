Kid Rock shares new poll showing support for Senate run

Share

The singer recently insisted his interest in the political gig is no joke.

Kid Rock has been given a big confidence boost as he mulls a run for Senate in his native Michigan after emerging as the favorite in a new poll.

The rock star, real name Robert James Ritchie, recently confirmed his interest in becoming one of the Republican contenders for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow's Senate seat in 2018, and if a new survey is any indication, it appears voters are open to the thought of having the 46-year-old as their political representative.

On Monday (24Jul17), Kid Rock shared a Twitter link to an article on a conservative news blog, which touted a Delphi Analytica poll, showing the musician leading Stabenow 30 per cent to 26 per cent in a potential match-up.

He didn't caption the tweet, but it's clear the singer is taking the early numbers into consideration as he weighs up his options before the late July (17) deadline to formally submit his paperwork to run as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission.

After insisting his Senate talk is no joke earlier this month (Jul17), Kid Rock sent out what appeared to be an early draft of his manifesto.

The post read: "I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all."

And Stabenow isn't taking any chances - her campaign officials recently fired off an email to supporters warning voters not to brush off Kid Rock's challenge: "After (President) Donald Trump's surprising win last year, we need to act fast," read the message.

© Cover Media