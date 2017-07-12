Kiefer Sutherland has been secretly dating actress Cindy Vela for years - report

Share

Kiefer Sutherland and Cindy Vela's romance is going so well that the pair are even said to be living together.

Kiefer Sutherland has reportedly been secretly dating actress Cindy Vela for the past three years.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, 24 star Kiefer and Cindy, most well known for her role in Desdemona: A Love Story, have managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

A source told the outlet that the couple have been dating "under the radar for years".

Cindy is also thought to have accompanied Kiefer and his band on tour in Europe in recent months, and the pair are said to be so happy that they have even moved in together.

The romance is the first for Kiefer since his divorce from Kelly Winn was finalized in 2008.

The actor-turned-singer previously spoke about how his former experience of heartbreak helped influence his country album Down in a Hole, which was released last year (16) - particularly track Calling Out Your Name.

“Over time, you realize how young you were and how young the other person was and I guess I was just trying to put it to rest,” he told Fox News. “It ended up coming out in that song. And I realized, looking back, that there were so many factors... but going to write that song actually forced me to look at it in a different way. It helped me put that experience to bed, if you will."

His previous relationships also saw him date Bo Derek and he had a failed engagement to Julia Roberts. He has been married twice - to actress Camelia Kath and to Kelly.

And Kiefer added during the Fox News chat that he initially used the songwriting process for Down in a Hole as a form of therapy, not intending to release the tunes to the public.

"When I sat down to write the songs, I think there was a lot of stuff kind of in my 40s that I was trying to come to terms with and stuff that I kind of maybe not dealt with from my early 20s," he explained.

"And I think all of the songs were kind of poignant moments in my life where I had to figure out something in order to move forward. And writing these songs was very helpful for me to do that."

© Cover Media