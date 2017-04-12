Kiernan Shipka learned how to tell a story with her style on Mad Men

Share

Kiernan Shipka made her name on cult TV show Mad Men where she also learned how to be stylish.

The 17-year-old was one of the stars of the critically-acclaimed show, playing Sally Draper, the daughter of Jon Hamm’s character Don Draper.

And Kiernan, whose style has been equally applauded on and off-screen, admits that coming of age on the set of the show, which she started filming when she was just seven years old, has left a lasting impact, especially after receiving her first fashion words of wisdom from influential costume designer Janie Bryant.

"Janie was the first person who told me that style can tell a story. It's not just clothes; it's a message," she told InStyle magazine in an interview. "That was ingrained in my mind and definitely made me want to say, 'What place am I at right now, and what do I want to convey?'"

Kiernan, who is now part of the cast of Ryan Murphy's FX drama Feud: Bette and Joan, playing the daughter of Susan Sarandon's Bette Davis, B.D Hyman, has long been a fixture during fashion week and is known for taking risks with her style, rocking anything from embellished sequin skirts, party dresses and pant suits.

"I'm more experimental now than when I was younger," she smiled, crediting her stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson for taking her look to an edgier place. "You should have fun with fashion, because why not? The moment I stopped caring was the moment I felt the most free and stylish."

While she is more relaxed for her day-to-day look, preferring denim, paired with an an Iro bomber jacket and Chanel slides, she ups the glamour for the red carpet sporting cool labels such as Delpozo, Erdem, and Miu Miu.

"I was lucky to form I got to wear something cool. I just have a true love for fashion. If it doesn't excite you-as with anything-then it shows,” she said.

