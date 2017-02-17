Kim Cattrall: 'Sex and the City TV spin-off is brewing'

Share

Actress Kim Cattrall has fueled rumors of her return to the small screen as Sex and the City vamp Samantha Jones, confirming the idea of a new series is "brewing and bubbling".

The star, who portrayed the sex-obsessed publicist on the hit show and its subsequent movie adaptations, first teased fans with the news in November (16), after TV host Wendy Williams claimed Kim was in talks with network bosses at HBO for a possible new venture.

Responding to a Twitter post about The Wendy Williams Show segment, she wrote, "I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved. Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh (sic)! Fingers x'd (crossed)."

Now Kim has further hinted she is poised for a return to the small screen as Jones after touching on the gossip during an appearance on breakfast show Today on Friday (17Feb17).

"There are many men in Samantha's life so there's lots of roles out there for a lot of young men...," she said of her potential onscreen lovers.

Pressed for confirmation the spin-off is actually happening, Kim coyly replied, "There's been a lot of rumors, but there's always rumors...

"I don't wanna disappoint anybody," she continued, before adding, "It's been brewing and bubbling."

Kim, 60, was equally as secretive about plans for a third Sex and the City movie.

Quizzed about whether she will return to the big screen as Jones, she smiled, "(It's) brewing, bubbling, hopefully in the same cauldron (as the spin-off show)."

Kim's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker previously told fans a sequel to 2010's Sex and the City 2, which also featured original TV stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, wasn't far away.

"(The film) rests in the butler's pantry," she told CBS News in October (16). "It's not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."

The Sex and the City TV series ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004, and the first film adaptation hit big screens in 2008.

