  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Kim Cattrall: 'Sex and the City TV spin-off is brewing'

Kim Cattrall: 'Sex and the City TV spin-off is brewing'

Kim Cattrall: 'Sex and the City TV spin-off is brewing'
Kim Cattrall
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Kim's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker previously confirmed a third movie adaptation would soon be in the works.

Actress Kim Cattrall has fueled rumors of her return to the small screen as Sex and the City vamp Samantha Jones, confirming the idea of a new series is "brewing and bubbling".

The star, who portrayed the sex-obsessed publicist on the hit show and its subsequent movie adaptations, first teased fans with the news in November (16), after TV host Wendy Williams claimed Kim was in talks with network bosses at HBO for a possible new venture.

Responding to a Twitter post about The Wendy Williams Show segment, she wrote, "I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved. Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh (sic)! Fingers x'd (crossed)."

Now Kim has further hinted she is poised for a return to the small screen as Jones after touching on the gossip during an appearance on breakfast show Today on Friday (17Feb17).

"There are many men in Samantha's life so there's lots of roles out there for a lot of young men...," she said of her potential onscreen lovers.

Pressed for confirmation the spin-off is actually happening, Kim coyly replied, "There's been a lot of rumors, but there's always rumors...

"I don't wanna disappoint anybody," she continued, before adding, "It's been brewing and bubbling."

Kim, 60, was equally as secretive about plans for a third Sex and the City movie.

Quizzed about whether she will return to the big screen as Jones, she smiled, "(It's) brewing, bubbling, hopefully in the same cauldron (as the spin-off show)."

Kim's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker previously told fans a sequel to 2010's Sex and the City 2, which also featured original TV stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, wasn't far away.

"(The film) rests in the butler's pantry," she told CBS News in October (16). "It's not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."

The Sex and the City TV series ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004, and the first film adaptation hit big screens in 2008.

© Cover Media

Related news

Paris Jackson snaps back at Wendy Williams over race remarks

Posted on 27/01/2017
The TV host took aim at the teenager for comments she made about the color of her skin in a new Rolling Stone interview.

Kristin Davis breaks down over Trump's immigration ban

Posted on 01/02/2017
Kristin Davis is upset that refugees may be denied the right to ever live in America.

Ben Affleck's son thinks he's Batman and the FedEx man is the Joker

Posted on 17/02/2017
Will Arnett's portrayal of Batman in The Lego Batman Movie is Ben Affleck's favorite depiction of the superhero.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Double Set of Twins Will Steal Your Heart

All photo albums

Facebook