Kim Kardashian ‘demands mum Kris cut Rob off financially'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly blasted Rob calling him "lazy and workshy".

Kim Kardashian has allegedly urged her mother Kris Jenner to cut off son Rob's unlimited credit.

The 30-year-old sock designer has been at the center of a "revenge porn" row after he posted naked pictures of his babymama Blac Chyna online earlier this month (Jul17).

During his meltdown Rob claimed he spent $100,000 (£76,000) on Chyna's post-baby surgery package and to have sent her "100 bottles of Moet Rose, $250,000 worth of jewelry, and paid $16,000 for rent". But a source close to the family alleged that the money is all coming from Kris, which Kim isn't happy about, and she is urging her to cut off Rob's unlimited line of credit.

"This money isn't Rob's, it's all on Kris' credit cards," the insider told Heat magazine. "Kim is begging her mum to stop enabling him. Kris was shocked when the details of Rob's spending came out but Kim wasn't."

Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, then sought legal protection for her client after the model, and mother of his daughter Dream, accused Rob of beating her during their troubled on/off relationship, which came to an end for good earlier this year.

And Kim's younger brother was slapped with the temporary restraining order earlier this month preventing him from contacting or going anywhere near his ex. The ruling also bans him from posting any personal information about Chyna or photos online.

"(Kim’s) got no sympathy for Rob - she thinks he's lazy and workshy. And when Chyna accused Rob of hitting her, Kim was furious at her brother. How could he embarrass the family like that?" the source said.

Kris reportedly hasn't yet responded to Kim's demands, but a source told Us Weekly that the momager is “trying to remain calm” in the wake of the family drama.

“Now that Dream is in the picture, her primary concern is Dream and Dream’s well-being,” the insider added.

Rob has apologized for his social media outburst, calling it "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets".

© Cover Media