Kim Kardashian ‘is worried Hollywood home is too big&#...

Kanye West is said to have already started moving furniture into the home they purchased in 2013.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly having doubts over her new Hollywood mansion.

The reality TV star and her husband Kanye West are still having the finishing touches put on their $20 million (£16 million) Bel-Air pad, which they purchased in 2013, but Kim is thought to be unsure about living their full time.

“Kim doesn’t feel safe at this new place because it’s so large,” an insider told Britain's Star magazine about the 20,000 sq ft home. “It’s so spread out and it’s going to cost them a fortune just for security. Kanye has already started moving stuff in.

“Kim is stuck because she is the one wanted this place to begin with.”

Kim’s reservations allegedly stem from her frightening ordeal at the hands of armed robbers in October (16), while she was in Paris for Fashion Week. Thieves bound and gagged the 36-year-old, before making off with million of dollars worth of jewels.

However, sources claim Kim and Kanye’s new house is nothing compared to what on-off friends Beyonce and Jay Z are eyeing up. The musical couple, who are expecting twins in the next few months, are apparently looking to buy heiress Petra Stunt’s 57,000 sq ft property, which was put on the market for $150 million (£120 million).

“Beyonce and Jay Z are hunting for something they can settle in for the next decade or so, and Petra’s place seems very appealing to them,” the insider divulged. “They know that, with their expanding brood, it is time to gets serious about laying down some roots and having a statement pad in Hollywood is at the top of their list.”

© Cover Media