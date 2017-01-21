Kim Kardashian ‘keen to get going on baby No.3’

Share

Kim Kardashian is even considering a surrogate birth via sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly desperate to have a third child as she battles to get her marriage back on track.

The reality star sparked pregnancy rumors after she was spotted leaving a pre-natal clinic in Beverly Hills recently. And friends close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have claimed the 36-year-old is investigating every option regarding the possibility of having a third child in the near future.

Kim and husband, rapper Kanye West, are also reportedly weathering a tough time in their two year union. In October (16) Kim was subjected to a terrifying ordeal when she was robbed of her £5 million engagement ring at gunpoint in Paris, and Kanye was hospitalized soon after following a "psychotic break" episode, brought on by stress and lack of sleep. Now the couple, who is parents to daughter North, three, and son Saint, thirteen months, is hoping a new arrival will help to get them back on track.

"Kim is desperate to have a third baby - she knows Kanye has his heart set on another child and she thinks it could help bond them back together," a source close to the star told Closer magazine. "She's been investigating if there's any chance to have another baby naturally or whether to proceed with the surrogacy option."

The Selfish author has previously been advised not to have another child naturally due to health complications which arose during her previous pregnancies, and her sister Kourtney has reportedly offered her services as a surrogate. But despite the risks, the reality TV mogul is clearly keen to see if she can carry another baby safely.

"Kim's been so unhappy recently and she knows it’s a long road ahead until she can give North and Saint a little sibling," added the source.

Kim has previously complained on her reality show that Kanye had been pressuring her for another child.

"Kanye has been mentioning (having another baby) every single day lately. "I was like: 'Why is doing this to me? It would be a really dangerous environment for me if I were to get pregnant again," she moaned on KUWTK last spring (16).

However, after seeing the stress Kim has been going through Kanye appears to have eased up on the baby pressure.

"Kanye has been trying to reassure Kim that there is no pressure to extend their family - he hates to see her so stressed out," the pal told the news outlet.

The mother of two recently emerged from her self-imposed seclusion following the Paris jewelry heist in October (16). Kim flew out to Dubai for a make-up masterclass, and a few days later was pictured on the set of star-studded heist movie Ocean’s Eight with her sisters Kendall and Kylie.

© Cover Media