Kim Kardashian ‘preps body for provocative nude photoshoot’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly overhauled her diet and fitness regime plus reportedly undergone cosmetic procedures to get her body ready.

The reality star is planning to ramp up the sex factor with a shoot inspired by Madonna’s infamous 1992 pictorial book Sex, which was shot by Steven Meisel and featured cameos by Naomi Campbell, rapper Big Daddy Kane and Vanilla Ice, and featured soft-core pornographic adult content and simulations of sex acts.

“Kim wants to show off her figure in yet another naked photo shoot. She’s shed all her baby weight and is ready to go totally nude,” an insider told Heat magazine. “She’s posed in provocative scenarios many times before, but this time she wants something really wild – some sexy boudoir shots, like in Madonna’s Sex book. She wants it to be shocking, but tasteful.”

The 36-year-old has previously posed nude for Playboy in 2007, W Magazine, and famously for Paper magazine in which she balanced a champagne glass on her derriere.

But she was left embarrassed after unflattering pictures of her in a thong, while on holiday in Mexico back in April, revealed the star’s famous bottom in all its unretouched glory.

To get in shape the mother of two has been existing on a 700 calorie a day diet of egg whites, blueberries, with greens and sashimi for dinner combined with intense workouts.

The Selfie author has also allegedly “undergone a number of figure-sculpting ops” but unsurprisingly she’s concentrated her attention on one area in particular.

“She’s mainly focused on her butt and wants to overhaul it,” explained the insider.

And Kim’s body obsession appears to be working. Last month (July17) at the launch of Balmain’s Los Angeles store she stole the show from the A-list in a white sports bra and a crystal encrusted maxi skirt which showed off her famous curves and plenty of taut tummy.

“Kim has worked hard to transform her body. Now she’s finally feeling good in her own skin again and she wants to celebrate it,” added the source.

