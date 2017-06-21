Kim Kardashian adopts new workout and diet after unflattering photos

Share

The reality star is now training with a bodybuilder.

Kim Kardashian changed up her diet and exercise program after unflattering pictures of herself were posted online.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is very strict about working out, revealing she wakes up very early every morning to exercise before her children get out of bed, but recent vacation photos that appeared online made her rethink her routine.

"I think there's things that push you," she told chat show The View on Tuesday (20Jun17). "I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them...

"I definitely wasn't in my best shape, I hadn't worked out in 12 weeks, I had two surgeries on my uterus... I was already not feeling like myself and then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to get it together'. I started working out with this bodybuilder girl that I found on social media..."

Kim's new workout partner has also helped the 36-year-old switch up her diet and begin to eat more healthy.

"I totally changed my diet," she said. "It's only been three weeks..., (but) I know I'm in it for the long haul."

"I think I was eating less thinking, 'OK, if I don't eat this (I'll be good)...'," she added. "She's (training partner) really helped me with my meal plan. I just wasn't eating properly... So I see already my body tightening up. Literally my body has just shrunk and I'm excited. We're doing these intense workouts and I love working out. That's a stress reliever for me."

© Cover Media