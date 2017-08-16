Kim Kardashian apologizes for defending blogger's racist statements

Share

The reality television star came to the defense of Jeffree Star on Monday (14Aug17) after he slammed her makeup technique.

Kim Kardashian regrets telling fans to "get over" racist statements made by blogger Jeffree Star.

Kim was called out by the makeup expert for incorrectly swatching products from her KKW beauty line, prompting some of her fans to go after Star online, and when she came to his defense on Monday (14Aug17) in an attempt to save him from social media trolls, she unleashed a new controversy by appearing to downplay racist statements he has made in the past.

"Guys, I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was negative, but he's also apologized for those things," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on Snapchat, "and I get it's a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing."

Kim's remarks did not go down well with some fans and many criticised her for playing down the impact of racism.

Kardashian clearly slept on the drama and on Tuesday (15Aug17) the 34-year-old beauty returned to Snapchat to make an apology.

"So I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn’t know enough about," Kim shared. "I just feel a bit naive, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism. I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry."

Kardashian, who shares two young children with her African-American husband Kanye West, went on to insist she was just trying to move the conversation forward.

"From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: ‘Hey guys, I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward - let’s be positive and move past this’," she stressed.

© Cover Media