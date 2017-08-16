Kim Kardashian considered walking out on second wedding the night before

Share

Kim Kardashian thought about cancelling her wedding to basketball player Kris Humphries on the eve of the nuptials.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's union with Humphries lasted just 72 days back in 2011, before she filed for divorce, and she now reveals she considered leaving Kris the night before their lavish wedding, but worried people would think she had staged the whole relationship for publicity.

''There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this'."

''The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show," she continues. "Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision (to divorce), everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.''

And she insists if she wanted to be in a relationship strictly for ratings purposes, she would have hired someone.

''Think about this realistically: If it was for the show don't you think we would have found someone that signed off," she says. "Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later? If it's for a show don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People f**k up.''

Kim is now married to rapper Kanye West, the father of her kids North and Saint. There have been reports the couple is expecting its third child via surrogate, but Kim reveals they are still "trying."

"I hope (we can have a third child)," she adds. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying.''

